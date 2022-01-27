Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €185.00 Price Target for Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1)

Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($210.23) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HNR1. HSBC set a €184.00 ($209.09) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays set a €145.70 ($165.57) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €187.00 ($212.50) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($210.23) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannover Rück has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €176.59 ($200.67).

Shares of HNR1 opened at €173.25 ($196.88) on Monday. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($107.67) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($132.24). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €165.88 and its 200-day moving average price is €157.51.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

