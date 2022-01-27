Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Stock Position Raised by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 221.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 193,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,383 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,249,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 564,398 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,583,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,104,000 after acquiring an additional 634,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 686,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,796 shares in the last quarter. 33.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CPG opened at $6.45 on Thursday. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average is $4.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $673.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.40 million. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 78.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CPG shares. CIBC raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.43.

Crescent Point Energy Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

