Crestline Management LP Acquires New Position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 102,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000. Crestline Management LP owned about 0.10% of Heron Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.1% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 20,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 10.6% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 30,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $886.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.73. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.45.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.04 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.33% and a negative net margin of 264.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

