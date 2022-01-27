Crestline Management LP Buys Shares of 18,290 GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW)

Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GigInternational1 in the third quarter worth about $2,951,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of GigInternational1 in the third quarter worth about $1,969,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GigInternational1 in the third quarter worth about $1,952,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of GigInternational1 in the third quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GigInternational1 in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

GigInternational1 stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92. GigInternational1 Inc has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

GigInternational1 Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. GigInternational1 Inc is based in Palo Alto, California.

