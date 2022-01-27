Crestline Management LP Has $2.34 Million Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Crestline Management LP cut its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,300 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 18,942 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 296.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,241,000 after buying an additional 160,815 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 217.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 27.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,317 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 11,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $177.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.97, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.60 and its 200 day moving average is $164.46. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.30 and a 1 year high of $191.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.59.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total transaction of $66,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $53,748.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,044 shares of company stock worth $30,816,533 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

