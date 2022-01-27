Crestline Management LP Increases Stock Position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Crestline Management LP raised its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,593 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETAC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 24,999,900.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 249,999 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 699,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 247,052 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,278,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 313,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 187,505 shares during the period. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 31.2% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 545,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 129,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETAC opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.85.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

