Crestline Management LP Invests $1.20 Million in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,067 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMC. Arden Trust Co raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 24.5% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 98,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,696,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,764,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $761,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMC has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

VMC opened at $183.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.45. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $143.10 and a 12-month high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

