Crestline Management LP Invests $1.74 Million in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 64.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 115,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 45,180 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in Corteva by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 38,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,166,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $46.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average is $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 25.45%.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

