Crestline Management LP Purchases New Stake in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. Crestline Management LP owned 0.10% of Vapotherm at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 93,928.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vapotherm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vapotherm stock opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $387.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of -1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average of $22.83. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $38.46.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $38.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.56 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 44.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $50,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

