Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 22.0% over the last three years.

Shares of CRT opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.69. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 114.21% and a net margin of 90.46%. The business had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,893 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.61% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

