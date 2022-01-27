Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Issues Earnings Results

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.00, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Crown Castle International updated its FY22 guidance to $7.31-$7.41 EPS.

CCI stock opened at $176.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion, a PE ratio of 58.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. Crown Castle International has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crown Castle International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 856,986 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.21% of Crown Castle International worth $1,860,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.23.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

