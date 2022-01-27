Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.31-$7.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.202-$6.247 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.73 billion.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $200.23.

Shares of CCI opened at $176.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.55. The company has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Crown Castle International has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crown Castle International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.21% of Crown Castle International worth $1,860,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

