CryptEx (CRX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $551,499.04

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. CryptEx has a total market cap of $551,499.04 and approximately $6,914.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptEx coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.49 or 0.00017589 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptEx has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,827.93 or 0.99839164 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00080252 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00022562 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00034007 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002335 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.29 or 0.00439951 BTC.

CryptEx Profile

CRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

