CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Short Interest Down 90.5% in January

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 90.5% from the December 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

CTT – Correios De Portugal stock remained flat at $$4.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $6.20.

About CTT – Correios De Portugal

CTT – Correios de Portugal SA engages in the provision postal and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Mail, Express and Parcels, Financial Services and Retail, and Bank. The Mail segment includes postal financial services and retail products, payments related with collection of invoices and fines, and integrated solutions and tolls.

