Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $352.65 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will post sales of $352.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $345.30 million and the highest is $358.20 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported sales of $357.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CFR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.29.

Shares of CFR opened at $130.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.46. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $91.23 and a one year high of $143.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

In other news, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $10,601,399.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $1,007,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,455 shares of company stock worth $17,551,157 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 106.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

