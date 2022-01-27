Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded up $5.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.80. 965,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $91.23 and a 1-year high of $143.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CFR shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.29.

In related news, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $10,601,399.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 36,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total transaction of $4,933,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,455 shares of company stock worth $17,551,157 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,254 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

