Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) will report earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.66. Cushman & Wakefield posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.20. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CWK shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $117,982,075.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWK traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.15. 1,206,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,074. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $22.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

