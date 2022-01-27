CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

CVS Group (LON:CVSG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,900 ($39.13) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.26% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CVS Group from GBX 2,750 ($37.10) to GBX 3,100 ($41.82) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

CVS Group stock opened at GBX 1,880 ($25.36) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.74. CVS Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,475 ($19.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,835 ($38.25). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 69.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,173.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,335.41.

In related news, insider Robin Alfonso bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,490 ($33.59) per share, for a total transaction of £49,800 ($67,188.34). Also, insider Richard A. Connell bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,205 ($29.75) per share, with a total value of £22,050 ($29,749.06). Insiders have purchased 6,227 shares of company stock valued at $14,227,880 over the last quarter.

CVS Group Company Profile

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

