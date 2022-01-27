CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Increased by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 30.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 16,540 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22,310 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in CVS Health by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CVS. Barclays boosted their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen increased their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

NYSE:CVS traded up $2.20 on Thursday, reaching $107.06. 431,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,626,050. The firm has a market cap of $141.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $68.02 and a 12 month high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

