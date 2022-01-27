CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 73 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,691 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE opened at $143.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.99 and its 200 day moving average is $162.63. The stock has a market cap of $227.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

Several research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush started coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.32.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $16,752,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,376 shares of company stock worth $22,705,317. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.