CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $441,000 Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 7.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 166.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

JBSS stock opened at $82.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.25. The company has a market capitalization of $946.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.13. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.52 and a twelve month high of $94.97.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $226.33 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 7.57%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

