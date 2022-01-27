CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $134.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.67. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $138.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 134.29%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.71.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

