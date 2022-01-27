CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 153 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.6% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 889,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,919,000 after purchasing an additional 70,322 shares during the last quarter. Third Security LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,507,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,878,000 after purchasing an additional 277,776 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.7% in the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 34,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth about $12,479,000. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.11.

In other news, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D opened at $77.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $81.08. The company has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.20.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.