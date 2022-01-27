Cyfrowy Polsat (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) dropped 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.89 and last traded at $7.89. Approximately 324 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28.

About Cyfrowy Polsat (OTCMKTS:CYFWF)

Cyfrowy Polsat SA provides digital satellite platform, digital terrestrial television (TV), and telecommunication services in Poland. The company operates in two segments, B2C and B2B Services, and Media. The B2C and B2B Services segment offers satellite and Internet television, mobile and fixed-line Internet access, video online, mobile and fixed-line telephony, and wholesale services for other telecommunications operators, as well as telecommunications equipment and set-top boxes, and photovoltaic installations.

