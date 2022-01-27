Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.51

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.51 and traded as low as $1.02. Cypress Environmental Partners shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 12,062 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $12.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51.

Get Cypress Environmental Partners alerts:

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cypress Environmental Partners had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 5,487.48%. The business had revenue of $32.43 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELP. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cypress Environmental Partners in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cypress Environmental Partners during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP)

Cypress Environmental Partners LP engages in the provision of essential midstream services. The firm’s services include pipeline inspection, integrity and hydrostatic testing services to energy companies and vendors. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline Inspection, Pipeline & Process and Water & Environmental Services.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Environmental Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Environmental Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.