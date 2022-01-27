CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $303.59 Million

Brokerages predict that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will report sales of $303.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $308.16 million and the lowest is $296.90 million. CyrusOne posted sales of $268.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $90.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.82.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.41. 2,603,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,963,091. CyrusOne has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $90.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.43 and a 200 day moving average of $81.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONE. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in CyrusOne by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in CyrusOne by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth $14,705,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in CyrusOne by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,242,000 after buying an additional 14,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth $39,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

