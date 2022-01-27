DA Davidson Comments on Colony Bankcorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Colony Bankcorp in a report released on Monday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Colony Bankcorp’s FY2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of Colony Bankcorp stock opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $238.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57. Colony Bankcorp has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $19.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.47%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 283.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the second quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 10.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.42% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

