DA Davidson Weighs in on Hanmi Financial Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Hanmi Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the bank will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jonestrading raised their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanmi Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $27.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.13. Hanmi Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAFC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 155,428 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 62,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

