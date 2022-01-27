Daniel Bradbury Sells 15,604 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 15,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $550,197.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

On Monday, January 24th, Daniel Bradbury sold 14,631 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $518,230.02.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Daniel Bradbury sold 2,470 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $87,191.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Daniel Bradbury sold 16,353 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $712,663.74.

On Monday, November 8th, Daniel Bradbury sold 5,554 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total transaction of $339,960.34.

On Thursday, November 4th, Daniel Bradbury sold 4,446 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $271,428.30.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $36.27 on Thursday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.46 and a 12 month high of $107.69. The firm has a market cap of $917.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.81.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSTL. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 51,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.