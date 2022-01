DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $118.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.66% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DBS Group Holdings Ltd is the holding company of DBS Bank and is one of the largest companies in terms of market capitalisation whose shares are listed on the Singapore Exchange. DBS Group Holdings Ltd and its subsidiaries form one of the largest banking groups in the region in terms of shareholders’ funds and total assets. DBS is also a leading bank in Hong Kong. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBSDY opened at $104.74 on Tuesday. DBS Group has a one year low of $74.65 and a one year high of $109.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.53 and a 200-day moving average of $93.10.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

