Deeper Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.07 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 27th. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $104.91 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 21% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00049266 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,457.09 or 0.06728003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00053403 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,631.74 or 1.00304856 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00053372 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,755,621 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.