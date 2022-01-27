DEEPSPACE Hits One Day Trading Volume of $16,385.00 (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. DEEPSPACE has a market cap of $6.58 million and $16,385.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded down 27.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEEPSPACE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00048817 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,418.99 or 0.06549896 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00052934 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,787.65 or 0.99609939 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00051549 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEEPSPACE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEPSPACE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.