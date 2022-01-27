DeGate (DG) Market Capitalization Tops $17.05 Million

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last seven days, DeGate has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000578 BTC on major exchanges. DeGate has a market capitalization of $17.05 million and $1.20 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00049552 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,387.52 or 0.06581945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00053273 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,212.16 or 0.99830083 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00052097 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate launched on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,282,337 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

