Delek US Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Delek US in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Delek US’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. Delek US’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DK. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

NYSE DK opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.18. Delek US has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $27.38.

In related news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $287,639.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $774,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 496,195 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,004. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 81.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 32.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 135.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 14.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

