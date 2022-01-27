Delek US (NYSE:DK) PT Lowered to $25.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.64% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Delek US’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

DK stock opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. Delek US has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. Delek US’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delek US will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Delek US news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $774,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $287,639.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 496,195 shares of company stock worth $11,270,004. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 81.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 32.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US by 135.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Delek US by 14.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

