Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Motco increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

BATS:QUAL traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.89. 2,504,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.