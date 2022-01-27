Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $136,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $1,544,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP raised its position in Alphabet by 590.0% in the second quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 8,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,741.46, for a total transaction of $22,981,659.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,968 shares of company stock valued at $417,935,897 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG traded up $52.31 on Thursday, hitting $2,637.11. The company had a trading volume of 27,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,666. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,809.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,853.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,825.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,226.82.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

