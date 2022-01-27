Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 231,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,394,000 after acquiring an additional 143,523 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 332.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,715,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $4.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $440.17. The stock had a trading volume of 284,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,354,182. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $369.65 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $465.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.13.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

