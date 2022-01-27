Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denbury Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It involved in exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices. The company’s focused operating areas include the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Denbury Inc., formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc., is based in PLANO, Texas. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Denbury in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.97.

Denbury stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.87. The stock had a trading volume of 488,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,932. Denbury has a 1 year low of $27.61 and a 1 year high of $91.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 3.53.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $343.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.57 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Denbury will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its position in shares of Denbury by 0.6% in the third quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Denbury by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Denbury by 885.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of Denbury by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Denbury by 4.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter.

Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

