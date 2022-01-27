Deutsche Bank AG Has $951,000 Holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 112.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter valued at $339,000. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of SBGI opened at $26.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.92. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

