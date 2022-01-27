Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 588.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,652 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 11.5% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $25.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of -0.29. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $46.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $768.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.21 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $51,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

GO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

