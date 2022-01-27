Deutsche Bank AG Sells 55,886 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,886 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAC. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerpac Tool Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

NYSE EPAC opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.41. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.77 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.24 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.