Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Bunzl (LON:BNZL)

Bunzl (LON:BNZL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 3,300 ($44.52) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($37.78) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($37.78) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($41.82) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,792.86 ($37.68).

Get Bunzl alerts:

BNZL opened at GBX 2,754 ($37.16) on Tuesday. Bunzl has a 52-week low of GBX 2,122 ($28.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,000 ($40.47). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.29 billion and a PE ratio of 20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,837.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,681.76.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.