Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Forterra (LON:FORT)

Forterra (LON:FORT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 340 ($4.59) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.78) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 312.71 ($4.22).

Get Forterra alerts:

Shares of LON:FORT opened at GBX 263.50 ($3.56) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. Forterra has a 52-week low of GBX 236 ($3.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 330 ($4.45). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 261.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 278.98. The company has a market capitalization of £602.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.