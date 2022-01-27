Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Mondi (LON:MNDI)

Mondi (LON:MNDI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 2,300 ($31.03) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.99% from the company’s current price.

MNDI opened at GBX 1,797 ($24.24) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.53. The company has a market cap of £8.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16. Mondi has a 52-week low of GBX 1,709 ($23.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,088 ($28.17). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,823.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,886.02.

In other Mondi news, insider Sue Clark bought 4,000 shares of Mondi stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,785 ($24.08) per share, for a total transaction of £71,400 ($96,330.28). Also, insider Mike Powell bought 5,626 shares of Mondi stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,764 ($23.80) per share, with a total value of £99,242.64 ($133,894.55). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 9,642 shares of company stock worth $17,093,776.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

