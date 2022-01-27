Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Target Price to $18.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 81.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.13.

1Life Healthcare stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.94. 1Life Healthcare has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $151.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.97 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. Oak Management Corp lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 200.0% during the third quarter. Oak Management Corp now owns 5,872,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,927,000 after purchasing an additional 11,745,838 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $168,085,000. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 196.4% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,666,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,875,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 453.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,205,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,839,000 after acquiring an additional 987,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

