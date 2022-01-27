Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) PT Raised to €174.60

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley to €174.60 ($198.41) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DBOEY. UBS Group raised Deutsche Börse from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of Deutsche Börse from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.87.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBOEY opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average is $16.80. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $18.44.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

