Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (FRA:PBB)’s stock price fell 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €10.44 ($11.86) and last traded at €10.50 ($11.93). 525,732 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €10.90 ($12.39).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBB. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($15.91) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Nord/LB set a €10.50 ($11.93) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.77) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is €10.65.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

