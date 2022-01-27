Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Trading Up 0.8%

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) was up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.84 and last traded at $19.59. Approximately 29,157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 21,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.

A number of research firms recently commented on DTCWY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Wohnen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.06.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

