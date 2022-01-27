Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DBD. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 39,865 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 639,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 33,786 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2,053.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 565,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 539,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew Goldfarb acquired 8,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $71,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 3.11. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $17.30.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

